Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defense Senior Enlisted Leadership Council visits USINDOPACOM [Image 2 of 4]

    Defense Senior Enlisted Leadership Council visits USINDOPACOM

    CAMP SMITH, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Randi Brown 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks to the Defense Senior Enlisted Council (DSELC) about warfighting, leadership perspectives on readiness, and the Total Force structure during the DSELC event at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Mar. 4, 2024. The SEAC convened the Winter 2024 DSELC in Hawaii for top U.S. Armed Forces Enlisted leaders to engage in significant issues like Enlisted Joint Professional Military Education, the Joint Command Senior Enlisted Nominative process, as well as the warfighting and support capabilities of members’ commands in the Joint Force environment.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Randi Brown)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 18:59
    Photo ID: 8276122
    VIRIN: 240304-N-QB805-1052
    Resolution: 5479x3645
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: CAMP SMITH, HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Senior Enlisted Leadership Council visits USINDOPACOM [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Randi Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Defense Senior Enlisted Leadership Council visits USINDOPACOM
    Defense Senior Enlisted Leadership Council visits USINDOPACOM
    Defense Senior Enlisted Leadership Council visits USINDOPACOM
    Defense Senior Enlisted Council speak during an All Hands on Pearl Harbor

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DSELC
    USINDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT