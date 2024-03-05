Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Essex In-Port Operations

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Donita Burks 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Christine Joven, right, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), provides petty officer of the watch training to Electronics Technician 3rd Class Jackson Ikerd on the quarterdeck of Essex, Mar. 5, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Donita Burks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 16:10
    Photo ID: 8275864
    VIRIN: 240305-N-YB310-1131
    Resolution: 5068x3379
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Donita Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Essex In-Port Operations
    USS Essex In-Port Operations
    USS Essex In-Port Operations
    USS Essex In-Port Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT