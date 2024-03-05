USS Essex In-Port Operations

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Christine Joven, right, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), provides petty officer of the watch training to Electronics Technician 3rd Class Jackson Ikerd on the quarterdeck of Essex, Mar. 5, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Donita Burks)
