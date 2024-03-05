Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Christine Joven, right, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), provides petty officer of the watch training to Electronics Technician 3rd Class Jackson Ikerd on the quarterdeck of Essex, Mar. 5, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Donita Burks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2024 Date Posted: 03.07.2024 16:10 Photo ID: 8275864 VIRIN: 240305-N-YB310-1131 Resolution: 5068x3379 Size: 1.57 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Donita Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.