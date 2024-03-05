Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Paris C. Bell, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), works on a computer, Mar. 5, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Donita Burks)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 16:10
|Photo ID:
|8275861
|VIRIN:
|240305-N-YB310-1012
|Resolution:
|4576x3051
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Donita Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
