USS Essex In-Port Operations

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Apprentice Franchesca Paulinodiaz, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), connects a net to the cat walk onboard Essex, Mar. 5, 2024. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Donita Burks)

Date Taken: 03.05.2024 Date Posted: 03.07.2024 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US