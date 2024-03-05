Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal techs pioneer innovative method to clear stuck artillery round [Image 2 of 3]

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal techs pioneer innovative method to clear stuck artillery round

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians from the 761st Ordnance Company (EOD) safely cleared a stuck round that jammed in a M109A6 Paladin howitzer during training on Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Staff Sgt. Cody A. Dodd, an EOD team leader from the 761st EOD Company, coordinated with the Naval Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division (NAVEODTECHDIV) to implement a new strategy to clear the lodged round. Courtesy photo.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 14:27
    Photo ID: 8275511
    VIRIN: 240307-A-A4433-1002
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US
    Hometown: WELLSBURG, WV, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    Fort Sill
    20th CBRNE Command
    1-78th Field Artillery Battalion
    761st Ordnance Company (EOD)
    Naval Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division

