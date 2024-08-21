Explosive Ordnance Disposal officer recognized for helping woman during Oklahoma rodeo

Courtesy Photo | A U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal officer was recently recognized for helping a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal officer was recently recognized for helping a 76-year-old woman during a rodeo in Lawton, Oklahoma. 1st Lt. Steven M. Von Kessel received a thank you letter and his EOD company received a cake for his assistance during the rodeo. Courtesy photo. see less | View Image Page

LAWTON, Okla. – A U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal officer was recently recognized for helping a 76-year-old woman during a rodeo in Lawton, Oklahoma.



1st Lt. Steven M. Von Kessel, the 2nd Platoon leader from the Fort Sill, Oklahoma-based 761st Ordnance Company (EOD), received a thank you letter and his EOD company received a cake for his assistance during the rodeo.



“I want to recognize a young man who represented not only himself but the Army in a kind and professional manner,” said the woman who retired from Fort Sill in 1997.



Von Kessel climbed the steep bleacher stairs to get refreshments for the woman and helped her to navigate the stairs at the end of the rodeo.



“I suspect the others chided him for being such a gentleman,” said the woman. “I would like for his boss to know how admirably he acted in civilian clothes to a 76-year-old lady who still loves a good rodeo.”



Von Kessel said he was grateful for the letter and the cake his company received.



“I am very appreciative of her kind words and for the cake she baked for the company,” said Von Kessel, who has been at Fort Sill since July 2023. “This is my second time attending the Lawton Rodeo. Before last year, I never attended a rodeo so I figured that I would go and see one.”



“If it were my grandmother in a similar situation, I would hope that someone would offer her help,” said Von Kessel. “To me, it was not a big ask at all.”



Von Kessel said the Army Values guide his actions both in and out of uniform.



“I believe that the Army Values provide a good framework for living a life of service. Each value has specific qualities that lend themselves to helping others,” said Von Kessel. “By incorporating them in day-to-day life, you are able to see the value of being of service to those around you.”



A native of the Bronx in New York City, Von Kessel graduated from Villanova University with a bachelor’s degree in economics and minor in psychology.



In college, Von Kessel wanted to become an EOD officer because of the competitive nature of the lifesaving and mission enabling profession.



“I believe that I have the privilege of serving with some of the best Soldiers and leaders across the Army, which is something I do not take lightly,” he said.



Von Kessel served on an EOD response mission to clear a lodged round in a M109A6 Paladin howitzer during training where the EOD team disposed of the round while it was still lodged by moving the barrel to the demolition range and assisting in the download of the 4,500-pound tube. This response led to a new disposal procedure being validated.



“The technicality of this response and the opportunity to work with multiple entities across Fort Sill made this a uniquely challenging and rewarding experience,” said Von Kessel.



The 761st EOD Company is part of the 79th EOD Battalion, 71st EOD Group and 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, the U.S. military’s premier multifunctional and deployable CBRNE formation.



From 19 bases in 16 states, Soldiers and U.S. Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command confront and defeat the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations.



Army EOD technicians from the 761st EOD Company conduct target insertion, range clearance and fire break clearance missions for U.S. Army field artillery and air defense artillery units.



EOD technicians from the 761st EOD Company also enable military operations around the world and respond when military munitions are found on and off base in Oklahoma, Arkansas and across 60 counties in Texas.



Command Sgt. Maj. Dave Silva, the senior enlisted leader for the 20th CBRNE Command, said he is proud of Von Kessel’s conduct at the rodeo.



“He demonstrated that selfless service is a value and character trait, not just something you do while in uniform,” said Silva, a native of Long Beach, California, and Master EOD technician who has deployed seven times and served in Iraq and Afghanistan.