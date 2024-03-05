U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians from the 761st Ordnance Company (EOD) safely cleared a stuck round that jammed in a M109A6 Paladin howitzer during training on Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Staff Sgt. Cody A. Dodd, an EOD team leader from the 761st EOD Company, coordinated with the Naval Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division (NAVEODTECHDIV) to implement a new strategy to clear the lodged round. Courtesy photo.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 03.07.2024 14:27 Photo ID: 8275521 VIRIN: 240307-A-A4433-1003 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 6.29 MB Location: FORT SILL, OK, US Hometown: WELLSBURG, WV, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Explosive Ordnance Disposal techs pioneer innovative method to clear stuck artillery round [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.