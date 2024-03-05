System Storage Checks: March and July system storage checks help determine the level of flow support for navigation and other downstream purposes as well as the navigation season length. March 15 - used to set service level for first half of the navigation season. July 1 - used to set service level for second half of navigation season and set season service length. September 1 - used to set the winter System release rate.
Despite early runoff, upper basin runoff forecast below average; Gavins Point releases to increase for navigation flow support
