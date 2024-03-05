Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Despite early runoff, upper basin runoff forecast below average; Gavins Point releases to increase for navigation flow support [Image 1 of 2]

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    MISSOURI RIVER MAINSTEM RESERVOIR DATA Pool Elevation (feet above mean sea level) On February 29 Change in February Water in Storage (1,000 acre-feet) On February 29 % of 1967-2023 Average Change in February Fort Peck 2230.4 +1.0 14,035 97 +203 Garrison 1835.1 -1.8 17,030 96 -538 Oahe 1603.6 +3.6 17,486 99 +1,032 Big Bend 1420.6 -0.2 1,666 98 -9 Fort Randall 1352.1 +6.8 3,164 95 +506 Gavins Point 1206.6 -0.8 340 87 -20 Total 53,721 97 +1,174 WATER RELEASES AND ENERGY GENERATION FOR FEBRUARY Average Release in 1,000 cfs Releases in 1,000 acre-feet Generation in Million kWh Fort Peck 5.4 308 43 Garrison 24.9 1,430 214 Oahe 10.8 621 90 Big Bend 12.4 712 40 Fort Randall 7.1 407 43 Gavins Point 13.0 748 35 Total 465

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 12:47
    Location: OMAHA, NE, US
    This work, Despite early runoff, upper basin runoff forecast below average; Gavins Point releases to increase for navigation flow support [Image 2 of 2], by Eileen Williamson

    Missouri River, Missouri River Water Management, Missouri basin, flood control, hydropower

