Despite early runoff, upper basin runoff forecast below average; Gavins Point releases to increase for navigation flow support

MISSOURI RIVER MAINSTEM RESERVOIR DATA Pool Elevation (feet above mean sea level) On February 29 Change in February Water in Storage (1,000 acre-feet) On February 29 % of 1967-2023 Average Change in February Fort Peck 2230.4 +1.0 14,035 97 +203 Garrison 1835.1 -1.8 17,030 96 -538 Oahe 1603.6 +3.6 17,486 99 +1,032 Big Bend 1420.6 -0.2 1,666 98 -9 Fort Randall 1352.1 +6.8 3,164 95 +506 Gavins Point 1206.6 -0.8 340 87 -20 Total 53,721 97 +1,174 WATER RELEASES AND ENERGY GENERATION FOR FEBRUARY Average Release in 1,000 cfs Releases in 1,000 acre-feet Generation in Million kWh Fort Peck 5.4 308 43 Garrison 24.9 1,430 214 Oahe 10.8 621 90 Big Bend 12.4 712 40 Fort Randall 7.1 407 43 Gavins Point 13.0 748 35 Total 465

