Women, Peace and Security (WPS) participants discuss legal considerations and scenario injects during exercise Cutlass Express 2024, March 7, 2024. Cutlass Express 2024, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa and sponsored by U.S. Africa Command, increases the readiness of U.S. forces; enhances maritime domain awareness and collaboration among participating nations; and strengthens the capability of partner nations to combat piracy and counter illicit trafficking and illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2024 Date Posted: 03.07.2024 11:48 Photo ID: 8275096 VIRIN: 240307-N-NO901-1001 Resolution: 2016x1254 Size: 337.6 KB Location: SC Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women, Peace and Security during Cutlass Express 2024 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.