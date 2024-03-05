Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RCOC and RMIFC collaboration during Cutlass Express 2024 [Image 2 of 3]

    RCOC and RMIFC collaboration during Cutlass Express 2024

    SEYCHELLES

    03.07.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    Christoper Ipu, Kenyan International Liaison Officer to the Regional Coordination Operations Center (RCOC), discusses SeaVision inputs with exercise participants during exercise Cutlass Express 2024, March 7, 2024. Cutlass Express 2024, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa and sponsored by U.S. Africa Command, increases the readiness of U.S. forces; enhances maritime domain awareness and collaboration among participating nations; and strengthens the capability of partner nations to combat piracy and counter illicit trafficking and illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 11:48
    Photo ID: 8275097
    VIRIN: 240307-N-NO901-2001
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 364.13 KB
    Location: SC
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RCOC and RMIFC collaboration during Cutlass Express 2024 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Women, Peace and Security during Cutlass Express 2024
    RCOC and RMIFC collaboration during Cutlass Express 2024
    RCOC and RMIFC collaboration during Cutlass Express 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Information Coordination Supports Regional Operations for Cutlass Express 2024

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Exercises

    TAGS

    Maritime Security
    Seychelles
    RCOC
    CE 24
    RMIFC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT