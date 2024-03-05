EMF 150 Alpha provides Role 3 medical capability during 1st Med Bn MCCRE

Medical personnel from Expeditionary Medical Facility 150 Alpha treat a simulated casualty on Feb. 27, 2024, aboard Naval Expeditionary Medical Training Institute, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. The simulated patient was received from 1st Medical Battalion as EMF 150 Alpha was providing the Role 3 medical capability during Med. Bn.’s Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation. During the weeklong exercise, EMF 150 Alpha received, treated, tracked, and medically evacuated 76 patients.

