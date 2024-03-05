Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EMF 150 Alpha provides Role 3 medical capability during 1st Med Bn MCCRE [Image 2 of 5]

    EMF 150 Alpha provides Role 3 medical capability during 1st Med Bn MCCRE

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stevon Duren 

    Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton

    Sailors from Expeditionary Medical Facility 150 Alpha move a simulated patient into a treatment tent on Feb. 27, 2024, aboard Naval Expeditionary Medical Training Institute, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. The simulated patient was received from 1st Medical Battalion as EMF 150 Alpha was providing the Role 3 medical capability during Med. Bn.’s Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation. During the weeklong exercise, EMF 150 Alpha received, treated, tracked, and medically evacuated 76 patients.

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 11:53
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
