EMF 150 Alpha provides Role 3 medical capability during 1st Med Bn MCCRE

Navy Capt. Adolfo Granados, executive officer of Expeditionary Medical Facility 150 Alpha, briefs the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Triad on EMF activities on Feb. 27, 2024. EMF 150 Alpha set up the Role 3 medical capability aboard Naval Expeditionary Medical Training Institute, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, to support the 1st Medical Battalion Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation. During the weeklong exercise, EMF 150 Alpha received, treated, tracked, and medically evacuated 76 patients.

