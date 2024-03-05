Three Puerto Rican women from three different generations met at Fort Buchanan, 6 March, to explain the opportunities, challenges and sacrifices that service in the United States Army has meant. From left to right, future soldier Astrid Martinez, Sgt 1st Class Miriam Quiñones and Lt. Col. retired Rosa Rodriguez.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2024 Date Posted: 03.07.2024 09:41 Photo ID: 8274853 VIRIN: 240407-A-CC868-1009 Resolution: 4000x3000 Size: 2.69 MB Location: PR Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chronicle of the Puerto Rican warrior woman [Image 5 of 5], by Carlos Cuebas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.