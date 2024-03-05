Three Puerto Rican women from three different generations met at Fort Buchanan, 6 March, to explain the opportunities, challenges and sacrifices that service in the United States Army has meant. From left to right, future soldier Astrid Martinez, Sgt 1st Class Miriam Quiñones and Lt. Col. retired Rosa Rodriguez.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 09:41
|Photo ID:
|8274853
|VIRIN:
|240407-A-CC868-1009
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chronicle of the Puerto Rican warrior woman [Image 5 of 5], by Carlos Cuebas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chronicle of the Puerto Rican warrior woman
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT