Three Puerto Rican women from three different generations met at Fort Buchanan, 6 March, to explain the opportunities, challenges and sacrifices that service in the United States Army has meant. Retired Lieutenant Colonel Rosa Rodriguez, one of the first female officers to become unit commander at Fort Buchanan in 1983, indicated that serving in uniform was not easy but it provided a 30-year experience full of satisfaction.
Chronicle of the Puerto Rican warrior woman
