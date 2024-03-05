Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chronicle of the Puerto Rican warrior woman [Image 3 of 5]

    Chronicle of the Puerto Rican warrior woman

    PUERTO RICO

    03.04.2024

    Photo by Carlos Cuebas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    To First Class Miriam Quiñones, who is an Afghanistan and Iraq veteran, and a cancer survivor, serving in the military is one of the best decisions of her life."I entered the Army late. I already had two children. I entered in the late 2000s looking for new opportunities for my well-being and that of my family, to develop myself, and to finish college," said Quiñones, a native of the Sabana Hoyos neighborhood in Arecibo.

    Chronicle of the Puerto Rican warrior woman

