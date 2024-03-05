Chronicle of the Puerto Rican warrior woman

To First Class Miriam Quiñones, who is an Afghanistan and Iraq veteran, and a cancer survivor, serving in the military is one of the best decisions of her life."I entered the Army late. I already had two children. I entered in the late 2000s looking for new opportunities for my well-being and that of my family, to develop myself, and to finish college," said Quiñones, a native of the Sabana Hoyos neighborhood in Arecibo.



