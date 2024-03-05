U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ivan Howard, a squad leader assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, explains sectors of fire when buddy rushing to Royal Thai Marines assigned to 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Division, Royal Thai Marine Corps, as part of Exercise Cobra Gold at Camp Jessada, Chonburi province, Thailand, Feb. 29, 2024. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.29.2024 Date Posted: 03.07.2024 02:07 Photo ID: 8274470 VIRIN: 240229-M-WH287-5175 Resolution: 4455x2970 Size: 2.86 MB Location: SATTAHIP, TH Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USMC, RTMC Exchange Knowledge! [Image 6 of 6], by GySgt Antonio Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.