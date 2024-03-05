U.S. Marine Corps Col. Sean Dynan, right, commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Capt. Jongkol Homchan, left, deputy commander of Marine division, Royal Thai Marine Corps, converse after a classroom training during Exercise Cobra Gold at Camp Jessada, Chonburi province, Thailand, Feb. 29, 2024. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.29.2024 Date Posted: 03.07.2024 02:07 Photo ID: 8274468 VIRIN: 240229-M-WH287-1742 Resolution: 4464x2976 Size: 1.12 MB Location: SATTAHIP, TH Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USMC, RTMC Exchange Knowledge! [Image 6 of 6], by GySgt Antonio Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.