    USMC, RTMC Exchange Knowledge! [Image 4 of 6]

    USMC, RTMC Exchange Knowledge!

    SATTAHIP, THAILAND

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Sean Dynan, right, commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Capt. Jongkol Homchan, left, deputy commander of Marine division, Royal Thai Marine Corps, converse after a classroom training during Exercise Cobra Gold at Camp Jessada, Chonburi province, Thailand, Feb. 29, 2024. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell)

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 02:07
    Location: SATTAHIP, TH
    15th MEU
    Partnership
    Readiness
    Royal Thai Marines
    Practical Application
    Cobra Gold 24

