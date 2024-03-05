USMC, RTMC Exchange Knowledge!

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Sean Dynan, right, commanding officer of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Capt. Jongkol Homchan, left, deputy commander of Marine division, Royal Thai Marine Corps, converse after a classroom training during Exercise Cobra Gold at Camp Jessada, Chonburi province, Thailand, Feb. 29, 2024. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2024 02:07
|Photo ID:
|8274468
|VIRIN:
|240229-M-WH287-1742
|Resolution:
|4464x2976
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|SATTAHIP, TH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
