    USMC, RTMC Exchange Knowledge! [Image 2 of 6]

    USMC, RTMC Exchange Knowledge!

    SATTAHIP, THAILAND

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Ruben Pickering, a forward air controller assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, discusses the function of an assault support serial assignment table (ASSAT) with U.S. and Royal Thai Marines during Exercise Cobra Gold at Camp Jessada, Chonburi province, Thailand, Feb. 29, 2024. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell)

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.07.2024 02:07
    Photo ID: 8274466
    VIRIN: 240229-M-WH287-1628
    Resolution: 4386x2924
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: SATTAHIP, TH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    15th MEU
    Partnership
    Readiness
    Royal Thai Marines
    Practical Application
    CobraGold 24

