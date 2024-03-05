USMC, RTMC Exchange Knowledge!

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Ruben Pickering, a forward air controller assigned to Charlie Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, discusses the function of an assault support serial assignment table (ASSAT) with U.S. and Royal Thai Marines during Exercise Cobra Gold at Camp Jessada, Chonburi province, Thailand, Feb. 29, 2024. Cobra Gold, now in its 43rd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell)

