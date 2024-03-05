Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    50 years of purpose- Fort Novosel flight instructor receives FAA Master Pilot Award [Image 4 of 4]

    50 years of purpose- Fort Novosel flight instructor receives FAA Master Pilot Award

    FORT NOVOSEL, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Brittany Trumbull 

    Fort Novosel Public Affairs Office

    Fort Novosel leadership from the 110th Aviation Brigade and Amentum stand near a celebratory cake with Steve Rutland after he accepted the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award from the Federal Aviation Administration at Cairns Army Airfield on March 1, 2024.

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 16:31
    Photo ID: 8273745
    VIRIN: 240305-A-SR274-9060
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US
    Army Aviation
    Federal Aviation Administration
    Fort Novosel
    Brittany Trumbull

