Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    50 years of purpose- Fort Novosel flight instructor receives FAA Master Pilot Award [Image 2 of 4]

    50 years of purpose- Fort Novosel flight instructor receives FAA Master Pilot Award

    FORT NOVOSEL, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Brittany Trumbull 

    Fort Novosel Public Affairs Office

    Steve Rutland speaks to a crowded room after accepting the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award from the Federal Aviation Administration at Cairns Army Airfield on March 1, 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 16:31
    Photo ID: 8273743
    VIRIN: 240305-A-SR274-6862
    Resolution: 2635x3952
    Size: 5.49 MB
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 50 years of purpose- Fort Novosel flight instructor receives FAA Master Pilot Award [Image 4 of 4], by Brittany Trumbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    50 years of purpose- Fort Novosel flight instructor receives FAA Master Pilot Award
    50 years of purpose- Fort Novosel flight instructor receives FAA Master Pilot Award
    50 years of purpose- Fort Novosel flight instructor receives FAA Master Pilot Award
    50 years of purpose- Fort Novosel flight instructor receives FAA Master Pilot Award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    50 years of purpose- Fort Novosel flight instructor receives FAA Master Pilot Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    Federal Aviation Administration
    Fort Novosel
    Brittany Trumbull

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT