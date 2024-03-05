Date Taken: 03.05.2024 Date Posted: 03.06.2024 16:31 Photo ID: 8273744 VIRIN: 240305-A-SR274-3921 Resolution: 4785x3190 Size: 7.45 MB Location: FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 50 years of purpose- Fort Novosel flight instructor receives FAA Master Pilot Award [Image 4 of 4], by Brittany Trumbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.