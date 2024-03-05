U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, load an M1A1 Abrams on to a heavy equipment transportation railcar in preparation for a National Training Center training rotation, on Fort Cavazos, Texas, March 4, 2024. The National Training Center prepares units on joint, interagency and multinational operations to sustain combat readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alejandro L. Carrasquel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2024 Date Posted: 03.06.2024 15:53 Photo ID: 8273556 VIRIN: 240305-A-TQ043-1225 Resolution: 6636x4424 Size: 1.63 MB Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team prepares for NTC Rotation [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Alejandro Carrasquel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.