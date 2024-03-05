Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team prepares for NTC Rotation [Image 3 of 7]

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team prepares for NTC Rotation

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2024

    Photo by Spc. Alejandro Carrasquel 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    An M1A1 SEP V3 Abrams assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, is loaded on to a heavy equipment movement truck in preparation for a National Training Center training rotation, on Fort Cavazos, Texas, March 4, 2024. The National Training Center prepares units on joint, interagency and multinational operations to sustain combat readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alejandro L. Carrasquel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 15:54
    Photo ID: 8273550
    VIRIN: 240304-A-TQ043-1135
    Resolution: 6198x4132
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team prepares for NTC Rotation [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Alejandro Carrasquel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team prepares for NTC Rotation
    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team prepares for NTC Rotation
    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team prepares for NTC Rotation
    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team prepares for NTC Rotation
    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team prepares for NTC Rotation
    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team prepares for NTC Rotation
    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team prepares for NTC Rotation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1ST CAVALRY
    NTC
    III CORPS
    3RD ABCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT