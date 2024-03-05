An M1A1 SEP V3 Abrams assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, is loaded on to a heavy equipment movement truck in preparation for a National Training Center training rotation, on Fort Cavazos, Texas, March 4, 2024. The National Training Center prepares units on joint, interagency and multinational operations to sustain combat readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alejandro L. Carrasquel)

This work, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team prepares for NTC Rotation [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Alejandro Carrasquel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.