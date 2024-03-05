Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team prepares for NTC Rotation [Image 1 of 7]

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team prepares for NTC Rotation

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.06.1690

    Photo by Spc. Alejandro Carrasquel 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 215th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, give hand gestures to direct vehicle movement in preparation for a National Training Center training rotation, on Fort Cavazos, Texas, March 4, 2024. The National Training Center prepares units on joint, interagency and multinational operations to sustain combat readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alejandro L. Carrasquel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.1690
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 15:54
    Photo ID: 8273548
    VIRIN: 240304-A-TQ043-1008
    Resolution: 6105x4070
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team prepares for NTC Rotation [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Alejandro Carrasquel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team prepares for NTC Rotation
    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team prepares for NTC Rotation
    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team prepares for NTC Rotation
    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team prepares for NTC Rotation
    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team prepares for NTC Rotation
    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team prepares for NTC Rotation
    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team prepares for NTC Rotation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1ST CAVALRY
    NTC
    III CORPS
    3RD ABCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT