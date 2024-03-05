3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team prepares for NTC Rotation

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 215th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, give hand gestures to direct vehicle movement in preparation for a National Training Center training rotation, on Fort Cavazos, Texas, March 4, 2024. The National Training Center prepares units on joint, interagency and multinational operations to sustain combat readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alejandro L. Carrasquel)

