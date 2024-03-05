Sally Pitts, WSFA-12 reporter, participates in an auditory experience inside the United States Army Aeromedical Research Laboratory on Fort Novosel during the Meet Your Army tour on Feb. 20, 2024.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2024 Date Posted: 03.06.2024 15:36 Photo ID: 8273554 VIRIN: 240220-A-SR274-1554 Resolution: 5740x3827 Size: 8.84 MB Location: FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Novosel tour welcomes local media 'home' [Image 6 of 6], by Brittany Trumbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.