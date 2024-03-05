Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Novosel tour welcomes local media 'home' [Image 2 of 6]

    Fort Novosel tour welcomes local media 'home'

    FORT NOVOSEL, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2024

    Photo by Brittany Trumbull 

    Fort Novosel Public Affairs Office

    Local media representatives board a UH-60M Blackhawk helicopter before the aerial tour portion of the Meet Your Army tour on Feb. 20, 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 15:36
    Photo ID: 8273542
    VIRIN: 240220-A-SR274-5007
    Resolution: 5918x3945
    Size: 10.9 MB
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Novosel tour welcomes local media 'home' [Image 6 of 6], by Brittany Trumbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Novosel tour welcomes local media 'home'
    Fort Novosel tour welcomes local media 'home'
    Fort Novosel tour welcomes local media 'home'
    Fort Novosel tour welcomes local media 'home'
    Fort Novosel tour welcomes local media 'home'
    Fort Novosel tour welcomes local media 'home'

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Novosel tour welcomes local media 'home'

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wiregrass
    Fort Novosel
    Brittany Trumbull

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT