Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Novosel tour welcomes local media 'home'

    Fort Novosel tour welcomes local media 'home'

    Photo By Brittany Trumbull | Representatives from Wiregrass-area media outlets stand in front of a UH-60M Blackhawk...... read more read more

    FORT NOVOSEL, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2024

    Story by Brittany Trumbull 

    Fort Novosel Public Affairs Office

    FORT NOVOSEL, Ala.-- The United States Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel hosted a Meet Your Army Tour for local media outlets on Feb. 20. Participating media representatives included WSFA-TV, WTVY-News4, WDHN, WOOF-FM, Wiregrass Radio, Digio Strategies Radio Group, and the Southern Star Newspaper.

    The media tour was specifically designed to give participants a full view of what happens inside the gates of Fort Novosel. Tour stops included briefings from the USAACE and Fort Novosel Garrison command teams, flight simulators, lunch at the dining facility, air traffic control training facility, United States Army Aeromedical Research Laboratory, the Army Aviation Museum and even an aerial tour of the area from a UH-60M Blackhawk helicopter.

    Wiregrass-area media outlets play an integral role in connecting the Home of Army Aviation to the surrounding communities. Laying out the ‘welcome home’ mat at the gates of Fort Novosel helps to continue building the positive relationships that have, historically, been reciprocated.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 15:35
    Story ID: 465503
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Novosel tour welcomes local media 'home', by Brittany Trumbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Fort Novosel tour welcomes local media 'home'
    Fort Novosel tour welcomes local media 'home'
    Fort Novosel tour welcomes local media 'home'
    Fort Novosel tour welcomes local media 'home'
    Fort Novosel tour welcomes local media 'home'
    Fort Novosel tour welcomes local media 'home'

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wiregrass
    Fort Novosel
    Brittany Trumbull

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT