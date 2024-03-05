Fort Novosel tour welcomes local media 'home'

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala.-- The United States Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel hosted a Meet Your Army Tour for local media outlets on Feb. 20. Participating media representatives included WSFA-TV, WTVY-News4, WDHN, WOOF-FM, Wiregrass Radio, Digio Strategies Radio Group, and the Southern Star Newspaper.



The media tour was specifically designed to give participants a full view of what happens inside the gates of Fort Novosel. Tour stops included briefings from the USAACE and Fort Novosel Garrison command teams, flight simulators, lunch at the dining facility, air traffic control training facility, United States Army Aeromedical Research Laboratory, the Army Aviation Museum and even an aerial tour of the area from a UH-60M Blackhawk helicopter.



Wiregrass-area media outlets play an integral role in connecting the Home of Army Aviation to the surrounding communities. Laying out the ‘welcome home’ mat at the gates of Fort Novosel helps to continue building the positive relationships that have, historically, been reciprocated.

