A U.S. Air Force AC-130J Ghostrider assigned to Hurlburt Field, Florida, practices aerial refueling procedures with a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, during a routine aerial refueling training mission over Alabama, Feb. 18, 2024. The AC-130J provides ground forces an expeditionary, direct-fire platform that is persistent, ideally suited for urban operations and delivers precision low-yield munitions against ground targets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|02.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 12:21
|Photo ID:
|8273159
|VIRIN:
|240218-F-IP635-1071
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|19.96 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KC-10 Extender air refueling AC-130J Ghostrider [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
