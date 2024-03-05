KC-10 Extender air refueling AC-130J Ghostrider

A U.S. Air Force AC-130J Ghostrider assigned to Hurlburt Field, Florida, practices aerial refueling procedures with a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, during a routine aerial refueling training mission over Alabama, Feb. 18, 2024. The AC-130J provides ground forces an expeditionary, direct-fire platform that is persistent, ideally suited for urban operations and delivers precision low-yield munitions against ground targets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

