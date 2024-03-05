Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KC-10 Extender air refueling AC-130J Ghostrider [Image 1 of 4]

    KC-10 Extender air refueling AC-130J Ghostrider

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force AC-130J Ghostrider assigned to Hurlburt Field, Florida, practices aerial refueling procedures with a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California, during a routine training mission over Alabama, Feb. 18, 2024. The AC-130J provides ground forces an expeditionary, direct-fire platform that is persistent, ideally suited for urban operations and delivers precision low-yield munitions against ground targets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 12:21
    Photo ID: 8273156
    VIRIN: 240218-F-IP635-1019
    Resolution: 7962x5308
    Size: 23.97 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-10 Extender air refueling AC-130J Ghostrider [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KC-10 Extender air refueling AC-130J Ghostrider
    KC-10 Extender air refueling AC-130J Ghostrider
    KC-10 Extender air refueling AC-130J Ghostrider
    KC-10 Extender air refueling AC-130J Ghostrider

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Travis Air Force Base
    KC-10 Extender
    Travis AFB
    60th Air Mobility Wing
    6th Air Refueling Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT