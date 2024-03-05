Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-10 Extender air refueling AC-130J Ghostrider

    KC-10 Extender air refueling AC-130J Ghostrider

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kamron Cuff, 79th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender boom operator, practices aerial refueling procedures with a U.S. Air Force AC-130J Ghostrider assigned to Hurlburt Field, Florida, during a routine training mission over Alabama, Feb. 18, 2024. During boom refueling operations, fuel transfers to the receiver at a maximum rate of 1,100 gallons per minute. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

    Date Taken: 02.18.2024
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Travis Air Force Base
    KC-10 Extender
    Travis AFB
    60th Air Mobility Wing
    6th Air Refueling Squadron

