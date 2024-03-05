KC-10 Extender air refueling AC-130J Ghostrider

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kamron Cuff, 79th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender boom operator, practices aerial refueling procedures with a U.S. Air Force AC-130J Ghostrider assigned to Hurlburt Field, Florida, during a routine training mission over Alabama, Feb. 18, 2024. During boom refueling operations, fuel transfers to the receiver at a maximum rate of 1,100 gallons per minute. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

