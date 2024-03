F-16 Pilots, Aerospace Medical Service Specialists, and other airmen assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing Minnesota Air National Guard, participated in Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) training March 3, 2024 in Duluth, Minn.. Trained SERE specialists and Aircrew Flight Equipment specialists lead them through the refresher survival training to prepare them for any situation that might leave them stranded in an unfamiliar environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by A1C Addie Peterson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.1813 Date Posted: 03.06.2024 11:45 Photo ID: 8272970 VIRIN: 240303-Z-KH354-1028 Resolution: 5416x3604 Size: 2.43 MB Location: DULUTH, MN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bulldogs conduct Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape training [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Addie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.