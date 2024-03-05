Bulldogs conduct Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape training

F-16 Pilots, Aerospace Medical Service Specialists, and other airmen assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing Minnesota Air National Guard, participated in Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) training March 3, 2024 in Duluth, Minn.. Trained SERE specialists and Aircrew Flight Equipment specialists lead them through the refresher survival training to prepare them for any situation that might leave them stranded in an unfamiliar environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by A1C Addie Peterson)

