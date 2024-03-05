Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bulldogs conduct Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape training [Image 5 of 8]

    Bulldogs conduct Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape training

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Addie Peterson 

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    F-16 Pilots, Aerospace Medical Service Specialists, and other airmen assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing Minnesota Air National Guard, participated in Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape (SERE) training March 3, 2024 in Duluth, Minn.. Trained SERE specialists and Aircrew Flight Equipment specialists lead them through the refresher survival training to prepare them for any situation that might leave them stranded in an unfamiliar environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by A1C Addie Peterson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 11:45
    Photo ID: 8272971
    VIRIN: 240303-Z-KH354-1022
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.08 MB
    Location: DULUTH, MN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bulldogs conduct Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape training [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Addie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bulldogs conduct Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape training
    Bulldogs conduct Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape training
    Bulldogs conduct Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape training
    Bulldogs conduct Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape training
    Bulldogs conduct Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape training
    Bulldogs conduct Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape training
    Bulldogs conduct Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape training
    Bulldogs conduct Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    SERE
    148th Fighter Wing
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT