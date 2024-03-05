Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Retired US Army Chemical Corps lieutenant colonel welcomed into Order of the Dragon [Image 5 of 5]

    Retired US Army Chemical Corps lieutenant colonel welcomed into Order of the Dragon

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Marshall Mason 

    20th CBRNE Command

    Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood (center), the commanding general of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, stands beside Antonio J. Amos (right) on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, Feb. 28. Hood welcomed Amos, a retired U.S. Army Chemical Corps lieutenant colonel and senior Army civilian, into the Chemical Corps Regimental Association’s Order of the Dragon. U.S. Army photo by Marshall R. Mason.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 11:38
    Photo ID: 8272963
    VIRIN: 240228-A-FJ565-1029
    Resolution: 7807x5207
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
    Hometown: ATHENS, GA, US
    Hometown: GAINESVILLE, GA, US
    Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retired US Army Chemical Corps lieutenant colonel welcomed into Order of the Dragon [Image 5 of 5], by Marshall Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Retired US Army Chemical Corps lieutenant colonel welcomed into Order of the Dragon
    Retired US Army Chemical Corps lieutenant colonel welcomed into Order of the Dragon
    Retired US Army Chemical Corps lieutenant colonel welcomed into Order of the Dragon
    Retired US Army Chemical Corps lieutenant colonel welcomed into Order of the Dragon
    Retired US Army Chemical Corps lieutenant colonel welcomed into Order of the Dragon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Retired US Army Chemical Corps lieutenant colonel welcomed into Order of the Dragon

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    Order of the Dragon
    20th CBRNE Command
    U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command
    retired Lt. Col. Antonio J. Amos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT