Retired US Army Chemical Corps lieutenant colonel welcomed into Order of the Dragon

Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood (center), the commanding general of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, stands beside Antonio J. Amos (right) on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, Feb. 28. Hood welcomed Amos, a retired U.S. Army Chemical Corps lieutenant colonel and senior Army civilian, into the Chemical Corps Regimental Association’s Order of the Dragon. U.S. Army photo by Marshall R. Mason.

Date Taken: 02.28.2024 Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US Hometown: ATHENS, GA, US Hometown: GAINESVILLE, GA, US Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US