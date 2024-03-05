Retired US Army Chemical Corps lieutenant colonel welcomed into Order of the Dragon

Photo By Marshall Mason | Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood (center), the commanding general of the 20th Chemical,...... read more read more Photo By Marshall Mason | Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood (center), the commanding general of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, stands beside Antonio J. Amos (right) on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, Feb. 28. Hood welcomed Amos, a retired U.S. Army Chemical Corps lieutenant colonel and senior Army civilian, into the Chemical Corps Regimental Association’s Order of the Dragon. U.S. Army photo by Marshall R. Mason. see less | View Image Page

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – A retired U.S. Army Chemical Corps officer was inducted into the Chemical Corps Regimental Association’s Order of the Dragon on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, Feb. 28.



Antonio J. Amos, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and senior Army civilian, was welcomed into the order that recognizes current and former Soldiers, Army civilians and other individuals who have contributed to the promotion of the Chemical Corps.



Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood, the commanding general of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, inducted Amos into the order.



Headquartered on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, the 20th CBRNE Command is the U.S. military’s premier multifunctional CBRNE command.



American Soldiers and U.S. Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command take on the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations.



With units on 19 bases in 16 states, the 20th CBRNE Command is home to 75 percent of the active-duty U.S. Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists, as well as the 1st Area Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, five Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and three Nuclear Disablement Teams (Infrastructure).



Amos served together with Hood during two previous Army assignments.



"I have known Maj. Gen. Hood for over 25 years,” said Amos. “We served together at the U.S. Army Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) School at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, in various positions in the 84th Chemical Battalion. He is a great leader and someone for whom I have great admiration and respect.”



Amos currently serves as the chief of Plans and Future Operations (G3/5) at the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM).



He is responsible for synchronizing, integrating and coordinating actions supporting the successful management of strategic plans and programs across the CECOM Life Cycle Management Command (LCMC) and Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Materiel Enterprise (C5ISR-M).



“I continued my service as an Army civilian because it gave me an opportunity to serve the Army I love in another capacity,” said Amos.



Originally from New Orleans, Amos served in the U.S. Army for 25 years and deployed for Operation Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.



He worked at the White House, Pentagon and U.S. Central Command.



Amos earned his bachelor’s degree in biology from University of Notre Dame. He also earned master’s degrees in systems engineering from Johns Hopkins University and administration from Central Michigan University.



Amos said that serving as the commander of the 21st Chemical Company in the 82nd Airborne Division was one of the highlights of his U.S. Army career.



“I had the pleasure of serving with some of the most professional and combat-ready Soldiers imaginable,” said Amos. “I truly believe we were the best company in the division and represented the Chemical Corps well. Also serving as the CBRN Defense Program Manager in the White House Military Office was a highlight. But the real highlight of my career was meeting and serving with incredible Soldiers, civilians and family members.”



Often called Dragon Soldiers, CBRN officers and specialists assess, protect and mitigate Weapons of Mass Destruction and other CBRN hazards.



Amos encouraged today’s CBRN Soldiers to take advantage of the numerous opportunities for growth and development available in the Army Chemical Corps.



“Diversify your Army experience by serving in various types of organizations, take advantage of the opportunities presented to you, learn everything you can, stay proficient in both CBRN and Army operations and help others along the way,” said Amos.



As the latest inductee into the Order of the Dragon, Amos was recognized for his steadfast commitment to the CBRN community and dedication to the Chemical Corps.



“I was humbled and honored to be inducted into the Order of the Dragon,” said Amos. “The highlight was receiving the award from Maj. Gen. Hood in the presence of other distinguished leaders and friends, including the CECOM deputy to the commanding general, Ms. Liz Miranda, retired Sgt. Maj. Bruce Griffin and my current team from the CECOM G3/5 Plans and Future Operations Branch.”