380 AEW commander promotes to Brigadier General

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Terence G. Taylor, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, offers his remarks during his promotion ceremony at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility March 5, 2024. During the ceremony, Taylor thanked his family, friends, mentors and fellow Airmen who helped him in his career and who have stood by him through his current assignment in the USCENTCOM region. He is responsible for the wing’s armed over-watch mission, encompassing intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and command and control reporting center assets, as well as theatre security cooperation and Agile Combat Employment/Dynamic Force Employment missions in direct support of U.S. Air Forces Central and USCENTCOM priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo)

