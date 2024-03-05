380 AEW commander promotes to Brigadier General

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Terence G. Taylor, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing commander, is presented with the unfurling of his flag during his promotion ceremony at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility March 5, 2024. Taylor has been the commander of the 380th AEW since June of 2023 and was responsible for more than 2,000 Airmen during a critical time in the Middle East region. He is responsible for the wing’s armed over-watch mission, encompassing intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and command and control reporting center assets, as well as theatre security cooperation and Agile Combat Employment/Dynamic Force Employment missions in direct support of U.S. Air Forces Central and USCENTCOM priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo)

