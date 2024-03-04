Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    380 AEW commander promotes to Brigadier General [Image 2 of 5]

    380 AEW commander promotes to Brigadier General

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.05.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kenneth Fann, 380th Air Expeditionary Wing deputy commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Murphy, 380th AEW command chief, right, pin on the new rank for Brig. Gen. Terence G. Taylor, 380th AEW commander, during a promotion ceremony at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility March 5, 2024. Taylor has been the commander of the 380th AEW since June of 2023 and was responsible for more than 2,000 Airmen during a critical time in the Middle East region. He is responsible for the wing’s armed over-watch mission, encompassing intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and command and control reporting center assets, as well as theatre security cooperation and Agile Combat Employment/Dynamic Force Employment missions in direct support of U.S. Air Forces Central and USCENTCOM priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    This work, 380 AEW commander promotes to Brigadier General [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

