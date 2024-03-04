Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trojan Footprint 2024 [Image 11 of 11]

    Trojan Footprint 2024

    GREECE

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton 

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Army Special Operations Forces jumpmaster briefs his team prior to boarding a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II, operated by the 67th Special Operations Squadron, for a joint military free fall with Greek special operations forces during exercise Trojan Footprint 24, near Athens, Greece, March 5, 2024. U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, alongside allies and partners, train to enable unique capabilities to support and defend Europe during both peacetime and times of crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.06.2024 07:27
    Photo ID: 8272547
    VIRIN: 240305-F-WT432-9546
    Resolution: 5303x3528
    Size: 7.97 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trojan Footprint 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Westin Warburton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SOF
    SOCEUR
    AFSOC
    352 SOW
    Trojan Footprint
    TFP 24

