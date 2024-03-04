Trojan Footprint 2024

A U.S. Army Special Operations Forces jumpmaster briefs his team prior to boarding a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II, operated by the 67th Special Operations Squadron, for a joint military free fall with Greek special operations forces during exercise Trojan Footprint 24, near Athens, Greece, March 5, 2024. U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, alongside allies and partners, train to enable unique capabilities to support and defend Europe during both peacetime and times of crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)

