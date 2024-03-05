U.S. Army Green Berets and Greek special operations forces prepare to board a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II, operated by the 67th Special Operations Squadron, for a joint military free fall during exercise Trojan Footprint 24, near Athens, Greece, March 5, 2024. Exercise Trojan Footprint promotes peace and security through cooperation, collaboration, and interoperability through a display of solidarity and transparency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2024 07:27
|Photo ID:
|8272546
|VIRIN:
|240305-F-WT432-2883
|Resolution:
|4755x3164
|Size:
|5.73 MB
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Trojan Footprint 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Westin Warburton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
