Trojan Footprint 2024

U.S. Army Green Berets and Greek special operations forces prepare to board a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II, operated by the 67th Special Operations Squadron, for a joint military free fall during exercise Trojan Footprint 24, near Athens, Greece, March 5, 2024. Exercise Trojan Footprint promotes peace and security through cooperation, collaboration, and interoperability through a display of solidarity and transparency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)

