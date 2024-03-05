Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trojan Footprint 2024 [Image 10 of 11]

    Trojan Footprint 2024

    GREECE

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton 

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Green Berets and Greek special operations forces prepare to board a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II, operated by the 67th Special Operations Squadron, for a joint military free fall during exercise Trojan Footprint 24, near Athens, Greece, March 5, 2024. Exercise Trojan Footprint promotes peace and security through cooperation, collaboration, and interoperability through a display of solidarity and transparency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)

    This work, Trojan Footprint 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Westin Warburton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

