The Animal Visitation Program (AVP) from the American Red Cross Campaign provides therapeutic service dogs to the community Mar. 6 at Camp Casey, South Korea. The AVP is a Red Cross Volunteer program that allows families, communities, military installations and other locations to schedule visitations or other activities for multiple purposes. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Pomare Te’o Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 21:29
|Photo ID:
|8272215
|VIRIN:
|240301-A-EM935-1004
|Resolution:
|4920x3280
|Size:
|843.73 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The American Red Cross AVP visits Camp Casey [Image 10 of 10], by PFC Pomare Teo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
