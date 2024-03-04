Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The American Red Cross AVP visits Camp Casey [Image 1 of 10]

    The American Red Cross AVP visits Camp Casey

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Pomare Teo 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    The Animal Visitation Program (AVP) from the American Red Cross Campaign provides therapeutic service dogs to the community Mar. 6 at Camp Casey, South Korea. The AVP is a Red Cross Volunteer program that allows families, communities, military installations and other locations to schedule visitations or other activities for multiple purposes. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Pomare Te’o Jr.)

