The American Red Cross AVP visits Camp Casey

The Animal Visitation Program (AVP) from the American Red Cross Campaign provides therapeutic service dogs to the community Mar. 6 at Camp Casey, South Korea. The AVP is a Red Cross Volunteer program that allows families, communities, military installations and other locations to schedule visitations or other activities for multiple purposes. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Pomare Te’o Jr.)

