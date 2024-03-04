SINGAPORE (Mar. 4, 2024) Civilian mariner Gary Glassman, far left, briefs Rear Adm. Mark A. Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), middle, and his staffers inside the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Carl Brashear’s (T-AKE 7) communication center. COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73, in coordination with Military Sealift Command, Far East, supports deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners, to sustain patrols in the Indo-Pacific, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jomark A. Almazan/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2024 Date Posted: 03.05.2024 19:40 Photo ID: 8272090 VIRIN: 240304-N-DB724-1115 Resolution: 6236x4157 Size: 2.25 MB Location: SINGAPORE, SG Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COMLOG WESTPAC Visits USNS Carl Brashear [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jomark Almazan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.