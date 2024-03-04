COMLOG WESTPAC Visits USNS Carl Brashear

SINGAPORE (Mar. 4, 2024) Rear Adm. Mark A. Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), left, meets with civilian mariner Capt. Mike Grogan, the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Carl Brashear’s (T-AKE 7) master, right, during a tour of the ship. COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73, in coordination with Military Sealift Command, Far East, supports deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners, to sustain patrols in the Indo-Pacific, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jomark A. Almazan/Released)

