Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COMLOG WESTPAC Visits USNS Carl Brashear [Image 1 of 3]

    COMLOG WESTPAC Visits USNS Carl Brashear

    SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE

    03.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jomark Almazan 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (Mar. 4, 2024) Rear Adm. Mark A. Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), left, meets with civilian mariner Capt. Mike Grogan, the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Carl Brashear’s (T-AKE 7) master, right, during a tour of the ship. COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73, in coordination with Military Sealift Command, Far East, supports deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners, to sustain patrols in the Indo-Pacific, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jomark A. Almazan/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 19:40
    Photo ID: 8272088
    VIRIN: 240304-N-DB724-1071
    Resolution: 6820x4547
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: SINGAPORE, SG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMLOG WESTPAC Visits USNS Carl Brashear [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jomark Almazan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    COMLOG WESTPAC Visits USNS Carl Brashear
    COMLOG WESTPAC Visits USNS Carl Brashear
    COMLOG WESTPAC Visits USNS Carl Brashear

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Navy
    USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7)
    COMLOG WESTPAC
    MSC FE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT