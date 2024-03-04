SINGAPORE (Mar. 4, 2024) Gary Glassman, the communication officer, for the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Carl Brashear (T-AKE 7), briefs Rear Adm. Mark A. Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), and his staff in the ship’s communication center. COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73, in coordination with Military Sealift Command, Far East, supports deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners, to sustain patrols in the Indo-Pacific, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jomark A. Almazan/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 19:40
|Photo ID:
|8272089
|VIRIN:
|240304-N-DB724-1107
|Resolution:
|5790x3860
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|SINGAPORE, SG
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COMLOG WESTPAC Visits USNS Carl Brashear [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jomark Almazan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
