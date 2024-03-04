Slovenian service members discuss range operations with Sky Soldiers in Slovenia on March 4, 2024 during exercise Bayonet Ready. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2024 Date Posted: 03.05.2024 13:40 Photo ID: 8271239 VIRIN: 240304-A-XY121-1520 Resolution: 6000x3368 Size: 6.07 MB Location: SI Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Significance of Collaboration: 173rd Airborne Brigade and the Slovenian Army [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.