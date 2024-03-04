The Significance of Collaboration: 173rd Airborne Brigade and the Slovenian Army

By Capt. Jennifer French



POČEK, Slovenia (March 4, 2024)—While coordinating Slovenian range operations, Lt. Col. Matjaž Slak talks to at least half a dozen Slovenian and 173rd Airborne Brigade leaders. His attention is always in high demand, and his cell phone rings frequently to the tune of the song "Carry on my Wayward Son" by the band Kansas.



Slak embraces the cultural quirks of the United States. The experienced artillery and infantry officer is the commander of the Slovenian ranges near Poček.



"We can exchange ideas, insights, regulations, anything you need," Slak said.



Known for his exceptional leadership and strategic experience, Slak gives daily instructions to 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion leaders during the 173rd exercise Bayonet Ready. Slak is committed to cross-cultural military collaboration and frequently works with Sky Soldiers.



Capt. Kevin Barron was one of a handful of 173rd leaders who collaborated with Slovenian Army leaders.



"Slovenian Armed forces have been extremely helpful the entire time we’ve been out here," Barron said. "They’re phenomenal partners in allowing us to conduct the training."



An accomplished military leader, Slak has attended numerous prestigious United States Army schools, including the rigorous Ranger School, Maneuver Captain’s Career Course, Joint Tactical Air Controller, and Joint Fires Observer.



"I like going there," Slak said concerning the United States. "I go there a couple of times a year. Different military conferences, different training. We have a lot of cooperation."



Since 2016, Slak has worked with United States military forces and the NATO range safety group to develop the standard operating procedure for Poček Range in Slovenia.



"We are the first range control in the Slovenian armed forces, so we have a lot of experience training with your guys,” Slak said. “More or less, it was an excellent experience."



Before 2016, the Slovenian Army had an informal range control, but Slak said it was less sophisticated than it is today. Poček range now meets the United States and NATO regulations so that military troops can shoot howitzers, mortars, tanks, and aircraft at the site.



"We do those sorts of things on a regular basis," Slak said. "Setting up those kinds of things for a joint operation—that’s our bread and butter."



The Colorado National Guard is also a training partner with Slovenia. Slak and his soldiers have visited ranges in Colorado, and Colorado guardsmen have visited Poček range. Slak also works with the United States Marines Corps; he added that he goes to Quantico at least once a year. His visits solidify his reputation as someone who favors strong ties between the Slovenian and United States military.



